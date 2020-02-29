You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Key Questions Heading into South Carolina Democratic Primary

Key Questions Heading into South Carolina Democratic Primary

February 29, 2020

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)-The South Carolina primary is certain to be a fork in the road for Democrats’ 2020 presidential nominating contest. But there’s no reliable map showing where voters’ choices might lead once the South Carolina Democratic electorate has its say.

It’s the first 2020 contest where black voters hold the strongest sway.

For former Vice President Joe Biden, the state is a must win. Biden has always called South Carolina his “firewall,” perhaps unwittingly admitting that his campaign would need the state to survive. Yet over a week of campaigning, Biden and some aides found themselves talking not about a “firewall” but a “springboard” or “launching pad.”

By Bill Barrow, Associated Press

