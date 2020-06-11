Keyes Calls for Legalization of Fireworks for 4th of July

SANDWICH – Former Sandwich Selectman and Republican candidate for State Representative Tom Keyes is calling for the immediate legalization of ground fireworks.

He said that by allowing the sale of fireworks, the Commonwealth could capture additional sales tax revenue.

“We are the only state in the nation that doesn’t allow fireworks,” said Keyes.

“I believe Massachusetts residents are responsible enough to handle fireworks like the rest of the nation. This would be a win, win, win for our state. First, it would salvage the holiday after so many community celebrations have been cancelled. Two, the Commonwealth would gain tax revenue. Three, it would create new streams of revenues for small businesses that desperately need help after this pandemic.”

Keyes added that Massachusetts is the only state that completely outlaws all fireworks, including sparklers, and that residents routinely smuggle them in from Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

“I am running to restore common sense and responsiveness to Beacon Hill,” said Keyes.

“Something is really wrong when we cannot use sparklers in our state.”

Keyes, who has previously served on the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates, is running against former Yarmouth Police Deputy Chief Steven Xiarhos for the Republican nomination for the Fifth Barnstable District.

Current Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Randy Hunt is not running for reelection.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.