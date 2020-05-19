Keyes Calls for Small Business Bill of Rights

SANDWICH – Tom Keyes, who is running in the race for state representative in the fifth Barnstable district, has released his plan for a Small Business Bill of Rights.

“Our state has now lost over 1 million jobs. Our small businesses that create the majority of new jobs in the Commonwealth have been forced to close with no option to submit a safe reopening plan,” said Keyes.

“As the next State Representative, I will be the small business advocate.”

The former Sandwich selectman’s bill of rights include: allowing businesses to submit a plan to safely reopen, requiring a one year notice before increasing fees and taxes, requiring a small business representative on every business task-force, lowering the corporate filing fee for first time businesses, requiring the legislature to hold public hearings around the state on all proposed tax increases, limiting treble damages to willful actions, requiring a one year adjustment period for all new regulations and allowing businesses to have 10 working days to fix any broken regulations or laws after a state government inspection.

“This bill of rights will send a message that Massachusetts is open for business. It will give small business owners the certainty they need to plan for the future,” said Keyes.

“This plan will be significantly advantageous for the Cape where small business is the lifeblood of our communities, which have been especially hard hit economically due to the pandemic. Too many small businesses were classified non-essential with no course for a remedy. These small businesses need rights. They shouldn’t have to hire an expensive lobbyist to have their voice heard.”

Last week Keyes called for the safe reopening of hair salons and has released a small business recovery plan.

“As the next State Representative, small business will not be neglected or ignored,” said Keyes.

Keyes is facing former Yarmouth deputy police chief Steven Xiarhos in the republican race for the district in the September primary.

Randy Hunt, the current state representative for the fifth Barnstable district, has announced that he is not running for re-election.