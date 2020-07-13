King Richard’s Faire Cancelling Festivities Due to COVID-19

CARVER – One of the biggest events of the fall is closing its gates this year due to the coronavirus.

King Richard’s Faire, which takes place in Carver for several weeks beginning in September, will instead put their focus on their 40th anniversary season next year.

The renaissance festival features live and interactive entertainment, food and shopping.

In a statement, organizers said that while theirs “is a land of make believe, there is no doubt that COVID-19 and its impacts are very real”.

“Our main focus is to protect all of our customers and those that help us bring the magic and merriment into our Faire.”

Those who are looking for more information on tickets already purchased for the 2020 season are asked to email info@kingrichardsfaire.net and put TIX2020 in the subject line for a timely response.

Next year’s event will begin on September 4th.