Kitty Dukakis, Wife Of Former Governor And Presidential Candidate, Dies

March 24, 2025

Former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis.

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Kitty Dukakis, the wife of former Massachusetts governor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis, has died. She was 88.

Dukakis’ family says she fought to make the world better by “sharing her vulnerabilities to help others face theirs.”

The mother of three won high marks as a political campaigner during her husband’s failed presidential bid.

She revealed during the campaign that she had overcome a 26-year addiction to amphetamines. She spoke about educating youngsters against the perils of substance abuse.

