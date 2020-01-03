Chatham Town Meeting to Decide on Future Senior Center Location

CHATHAM – A new senior center will be the focus of special town meeting Saturday in Chatham.

Voters will be asked to approve a land purchase of $750,000 at 1610 Main Street in West Chatham for a location for a new Council on Aging facility.

A second article would seek $130,000 hiring an owner’s project manager and related tasks for completing a conceptual design and cost estimate.

“I think we have a very legitimate contender to move the COA project forward,” said Selectman Corey Metters.

Metters said if you were starting the planning process for a new senior center from the beginning, important features would be transportation options and being near open space.

“You are going to hit a lot of that with this parcel,” he said.

Metters said a lot of the discussion about a location for a new senior center has been driven by the negatives of a property and not enough about the positives.

The board of selectmen unanimously approved both funding articles for the senior center at special town meeting.

If the articles pass, voters will be asked in the spring to approve funding to construct the estimated $8 million facility.

Special Town Meeting is at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4 at Monomoy Regional Middle School.

Voters rejected a proposal of $6.6 million last year to build a new senior center on Middle Road. Many residents said the location was too remote.

That plan would have built the facility on town-owned property, which would lowered the total cost of the project.

The special town meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, January 13 in the evening. It was moved to a weekend day to make the meeting more accessible for younger families.

Holding the meeting on a weekend afternoon encourages working families to take part and helps seniors who may not want to drive at night.

The Chatham 365 Task Force recommended having town meetings on weekend days to encourage participation from younger residents.