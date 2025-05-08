Larceny And Vandalism Case In Plymouth Under Investigation

PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Police Department is investigating an incident that happened at Eastex Fabric located off Route 3A the night of May 3rd.

A pair of suspects wearing hoodies and masks allegedly broke into the business and poured syrup and soda over the electronics in the office, causing significant damage.

Police say the suspects also stole several baseballs that were autographed by the Boston Red Sox, worth over $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plymouth PD.