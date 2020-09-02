You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Large Antibody Study Offers Hope for Virus Vaccine Efforts

Large Antibody Study Offers Hope for Virus Vaccine Efforts

September 2, 2020

BOSTON – Scientists are reporting that the antibodies people make to fight the new coronavirus do not fade quickly.

The new study is the most extensive work yet on the immune system’s response to the virus and is good news for efforts to develop vaccines.

The report was published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

It was based on tests on more than 30,000 people in Iceland. It found antibodies lasted for at least four months after diagnosis.

Independent experts say if a vaccine can spur production of long-lasting antibodies like that, it gives hope that immunity may not be fleeting as some smaller studies previously suggested.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 