Large EMS Presence at Barnstable High for Training Friday

April 6, 2023

Barnstable High School. CapeCod.com

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police department and other emergency response personnel will be conducting a training exercise at Barnstable High School on Friday.

The school will be closed to the public from 7 am to 4:30 pm. 

Officials said that there will be a large presence of both police and fire crews on-site during those hours, and radio communications on various public channels will be transmitting. 

Departments involved include the Hyannis, Cotuit, West Barnstable, and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire Departments.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


