Large EMS Presence at Barnstable High for Training Friday

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police department and other emergency response personnel will be conducting a training exercise at Barnstable High School on Friday.

The school will be closed to the public from 7 am to 4:30 pm.

Officials said that there will be a large presence of both police and fire crews on-site during those hours, and radio communications on various public channels will be transmitting.

Departments involved include the Hyannis, Cotuit, West Barnstable, and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire Departments.