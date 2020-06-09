Last Gasp Cycling Event Goes Virtual This Year

HYANNIS – The Last Gasp cycling event has become a virtual ride this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but cyclists can still raise money in their own neighborhoods for local nonprofits.

Participants will be riding to complete different length virtual routes over the course of one week, with riders deciding how much they ride each day.

Riders can choose one of the beneficiaries or split their fundraising among them however they want.

Beneficiaries for this year’s ride include Barnstable Charitable Foundation, Cape Cod Literacy Council, CHAMP Homes, Community Development Partnership, Cotuit Center for the Arts, Latham Centers, and WE CAN.

Registration for the event is open on their website.

The fee has been reduced to $25, with a $250 minimum fundraising.

A new First Time Charitable Rider option has been added this year for the first 100 riders, which has a $250 registration fee but no fundraising minimum.

The ride will be from September 13 to 20.