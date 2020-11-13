Latanowich Attorney Seeks to Move Trial Off-Cape

BARNSTABLE – The attorney of the man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon is seeking to have the trial moved to a court off-Cape.

Thomas Latanowich is charged with shooting Gannon in 2018, while the officer was part of a team serving an arrest warrant at a home Marstons Mills.

Latanowich’s lawyer, Joseph Krowski, filed a motion saying that the defendant would not be able to receive a fair trial before an impartial jury in Barnstable County due to negative community sentiment and ongoing media coverage.

The courts have not yet made a decision on the request to move the trial.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 7.