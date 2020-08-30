Latest Coronavirus Case Numbers from State

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has reported a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases statewide compared to Saturday’s report.

174 new cases were reported in the Commonwealth alongside 13 new deaths in the latest report, compared to the 421 new cases and 12 new deaths reported the day before.

9 of the new cases reported were in Barnstable County, while Nantucket and Dukes County saw no new cases.

Cape Cod Hospital is treating 3 people for the virus, while Falmouth Hospital is not treating any patients with the virus, according to the DPH.

