Latest MassDOT Grant Funding Round Focuses on Speed Management

HYANNIS – The latest grant funding round administered by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is emphasizing speed management of vehicles on certain roadways.

The deadline for this round of applications is Tuesday, March 1st.

According to MassDOT, the Shared Streets and Spaces Grant program “supports quick-launch improvements to public health, safe mobility, and strengthened commerce in Massachusetts municipalities.”

Improvements funded by the grant program can include work done to plazas, sidewalks, curbs, streets, bus stops, parking areas, and other spaces.

The program began in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and still serves as a way for communities to fund transportation infrastructure work.

The fourth round of funding for the grant program is focusing on speed management of vehicles in hopes of reducing car crashes and the severity of crashes.

Only public transit authorities and municipalities are eligible to apply.

Click here for the program overview.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter