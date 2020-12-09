You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lawmakers Act to Avert Shutdown, Buying Time for COVID Talks

Lawmakers Act to Avert Shutdown, Buying Time for COVID Talks

December 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are embracing a one-week extension of government funding to buy time for more COVID-19 relief talks.

The House on Wednesday easily passed a temporary funding bill that sets a Dec. 18 deadline for Congress to wrap up both a virus relief measure and a $1.4 trillion government spending bill.

The Senate is expected to easily pass the bill before midnight Friday to avert a partial government shutdown.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue over another round of virus aid.

Leaders are in agreement about helping small businesses and preserving extra unemployment benefits, but disagree over the details of the package.

By ANDREW TAYLOR
