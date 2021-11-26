Lawmakers Approve Bill to Mandate Education on Genocides

BOSTON (AP) – Middle and high school students in Massachusetts would learn about the history of genocide and human rights issues under a bill approved by state lawmakers Wednesday.

The bill requires middle schools and high schools in the state to include instruction on the history of genocide.

Massachusetts lawmakers renewed their push for mandatory genocide education earlier this year after a high school football coach was fired following reports that the team used antisemitic language, including a mention of Auschwitz, in its on-field play calling.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker has 10 days to decide whether to sign the bill into law.