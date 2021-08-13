Lawmakers Consider Statewide Eviction Moratorium

HYANNIS – The nation-wide moratorium on evictions ends in October, but renters may gain continued protection from legislation being considered at the state level.

The Massachusetts House and Senate held a hearing on the issue Thursday to solicit public input on the potential moratorium on evictions.

According to Second Middlesex State Senator Pat Jehlen, who gave a presentation in favor of the moratorium, over 20,000 eviction cases have been filed since the end of the moratorium last October, 3,000 of which have been executed.

She said that the application process for existing relief is confusing, with multiple steps and clauses such as its inability to assist with foreclosures.

She also said that the existing moratorium is inconsistent given its attachment to COVID positivity rates in a given area, causing it to expire early in any county where the number of cases of COVID goes down.

“This would create a more understandable set of solutions,” said Jehlen.

Jehlen said that the many states, including Massachusetts, need to focus on getting the relief money out faster.

“In a timely manner, less than half of the applications were approved. And almost the same number were timed-out. We need to make that happen in a more timely way,” said Jehlen.

Lawmakers including Jehlen and Second Suffolk State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz also emphasized how the eviction moratorium was a protection for the Commonwealth’s minority communities, who have been disproportionately affected by both the COVID-19 pandemic as well as wave of evictions.

Rental housing provider advocacy group Small Property Owners Association (SPOA) President Allison Drescher emphasized during the meeting that the state’s small property rental providers are also small business owners, who “play an integral role” in the Commonwealth’s housing infrastructure.

Representatives of property owners, including Drescher, said that the relief process should be accessible for the rental housing provider as well as tenants.

“There have been assistance programs to be sure. But they are almost all tenant-based, meaning we cannot apply for assistance ourselves like many other small business owners. Despite our best efforts, these programs have been relatively slow to ramp up due to the size of the problem they are now being asked to address,” said Drescher.

Chang-Diaz said that it was within lawmakers’ power to get a form of the bill to Beacon Hill by the end of September, still within time to prevent a wave of evictions.