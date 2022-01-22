Lawmakers Highlight Legislation to Expand Energy Costs Assistance

HYANNIS – With cold temperatures setting in, lawmakers both on Beacon Hill and in Washington joined for a virtual roundtable to discuss legislation that could assist vulnerable households with heating costs.

The Heating and Cooling and Relief Act announced by Senator Ed Markey and New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman would expand the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federal service that helps low-income households and seniors with their energy bills, according to the lawmakers.

Markey said the program only services 16 percent of total households that are eligible for assistance.

He said money to cover the energy costs that goes into heating and cooling homes is critical, as lower-income families often have to choose between comfortable temperatures and other necessities like groceries.

“As of December, a month ago, $675 million is owed in unpaid electric and gas bills in Massachusetts for residential customers. That’s unbelievable. And nearly 425,000 residential customers are now over 90 days behind on their electric and gas bills,” said Markey.

“We’re teetering over a financial cliff that is forcing already vulnerable households to make the impossible decisions of whether to put food on the table, cover rent, or keep the heat on this winter.”

Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said that especially on Cape Cod, older homes lead to more challenges come the winter.

“Eighty percent of our housing stock was built before 1980, and that means that things are certainly historic and I think we really treasure that in many ways, but they’re also woefully inefficient, especially for families and people who struggle to maintain these old homes,” Cyr said.

Lisa Spencer, the Deputy Director of South Shore Community Action Council, said that Barnstable County is one of the oldest in terms of demographics, with many elders that are on a fixed income, furthering difficulties as energy costs go up.

With an appropriation of $120.5 million and an additional $187.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, Massachusetts will receive $307.5 million for LIHEAP for 2022, according to Markey.