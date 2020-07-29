You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lawmakers OK Bill Reviewing Controversial State Seal, Flag

Lawmakers OK Bill Reviewing Controversial State Seal, Flag

July 29, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ Senate has unanimously approved creating a commission to review the state seal and motto, which includes a controversial depiction of a Native American man.

The bill still needs House approval, but Native American groups praised Tuesday’s vote.

They also called on lawmakers to take action on a bill banning public schools from using Indian mascots and another strengthening protections for Indian burial sites and sacred objects.

Massachusetts’ seal and flag depicts a Native American man, a colonist’s arm brandishing a sword, and a Latin phrase that reads, in part, “By the sword we seek peace.”

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 