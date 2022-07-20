State Representatives Support Economic Development for Cape Cod, Tax Relief

HYANNIS – State Representatives for the region on both sides of the aisle have pushed for tax relief and economic development legislation for pressing needs in the Cape and Islands region.

Among the recent legislation is $350,000 in amendments was recently secured by lawmakers that will expand healthcare services, address food insecurity, and develop community broadband, all as costs of living continue to rise.

$100,000 will specifically go to FalmouthNet to continue its efforts to build a town-wide, fiber-optic network to expand internet access.

The House of Representatives also recently forwarded a bill supporting $4.3 billion in funding for efforts such as $300,000 for the reconstruction of the Sandwich Boardwalk as well as $50,000 for construction of a playground in Marstons Mills.

The bill supports tax relief proposals first put forward by Governor Charlie Baker including expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit from 30 percent to 40 percent, raising the rental deduction cap from $3,000 to $4,000 and increasing the maximum senior circuit breaker tax credit to $1,755.