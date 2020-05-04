You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lawmakers Urge Feds to Include Seafood in Food Aid Purchases

Lawmakers Urge Feds to Include Seafood in Food Aid Purchases

May 4, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Members of the all-Democratic Massachusetts congressional delegation are pushing to include East Coast seafood in purchasing agreements funded by the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Reps. William Keating and Seth Moulton said in a letter Friday to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue that when the U.S. Department of Agriculture begins its purchasing programs, it should include domestic seafood.

Purdue in April announced the USDA would be making about $19 billion in purchases through the coronavirus assistance program, the lawmakers said.

The federal government has included seafood in past procurement programs, the lawmakers said.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 