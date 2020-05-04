Lawmakers Urge Feds to Include Seafood in Food Aid Purchases

BOSTON (AP) — Members of the all-Democratic Massachusetts congressional delegation are pushing to include East Coast seafood in purchasing agreements funded by the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Reps. William Keating and Seth Moulton said in a letter Friday to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue that when the U.S. Department of Agriculture begins its purchasing programs, it should include domestic seafood.

Purdue in April announced the USDA would be making about $19 billion in purchases through the coronavirus assistance program, the lawmakers said.

The federal government has included seafood in past procurement programs, the lawmakers said.