Lawmakers Weighing Which Emergency Orders Should Become Law

BOSTON (AP) — More than a year after COVID-19 upended Beacon Hill, Massachusetts lawmakers are scrambling to adjust to a post-pandemic world — and to decide what lessons learned from the past year should be enshrined in state law.

The two top Democrats in the Legislature — Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano — said they’ve asked the Baker administration for a list of executive orders and emergency resolutions issued during the pandemic.

The two made the request after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts on Memorial Day weekend.