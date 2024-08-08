Lawsuit Filed Over Deadly Submersible Incident 

HYANNIS – The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than $50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced “terror and mental anguish” before the disaster and accusing the sub’s operator of gross negligence.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet was among five people who died when the Titan submersible imploded during a voyage to the famed Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic in June 2023.

No one survived the trip aboard the experimental submersible owned by OceanGate, a company in Washington state that has since suspended operations.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday. A spokesperson for OceanGate has declined to comment on it.

Written by The Associated Press