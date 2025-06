Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s cancellation of AmeriCorps funding, freeing up money again for the local Barnstable County branch.

AmeriCorps Cape Cod lead Misty Niemeyer said they are happy with the return, but they now have doubts that a grant they applied for this summer will come through.

The program helps clean up local environments, staff shelters during winter storms, and more.