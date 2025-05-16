You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Bringing Golf to Kids Capewide with Bank of America MA President Micael Chamberlain

May 16, 2025

HYANNIS – Cape Cod kids ages 6 to 18 will be able to play golf for $5 dollars at six regional courses through a new program sponsored by Bank of America. 

“Golf with Us” is a partnership with Youth On Course aimed at bringing the sport to families that otherwise couldn’t afford it. 

President of Bank of America, Massachusetts, Micael Chamberlain says it will help kids be more active and outdoors in an era of rising phone and other electronics use. 

Enrollment is open until May 24 at BofA.com/GolfwithUs.

Cape Cod courses involved in the program include: 

  • Captains Golf Course
  • Chatham Seaside Links
  • Cranberry Valley Golf Course
  • Highland Links
  • Kings Way Golf Course
  • Little Harbour Golf Course
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
