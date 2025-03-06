LISTEN: Casey Sherman Bringing Local Talent to Stage for True Crime Play

BARNSTABLE – National best-selling author and Barnstable High School graduate Casey Sherman is bringing local Cape talent to the stage for a one-night-only performance featuring three of his true crime thrillers.

“A Nightmare with Casey Sherman” will open March 26 at 6:30 at the Wilbur Theater.

Sherman said the show focusing on his work for the Boston Strangler, the murder of Hollywood star Lana Turner, and the hunt for serial killer Tony Costa in 1960s Provincetown, will feature several Cape Cod natives in the cast, including Sandwich professional actor Kevin Lasset.

Lasset plays Albert DeSalvo in production, the convicted killer of the Boston Strangler case that involved the death of 11 women in the 1960s. The final victim in the case Mary Sullivan, a 1962 graduate of Barnstable High, is the aunt of Sherman.

Sherman also shares the recent production agreement with the streaming service Peacock for a docu-series about the Boston Strangler case and more about potentially filming the story of Tony Costa on location in Provincetown with Conclave (2024) director Edward Berger.

More on the show, including tickets, can be found here.