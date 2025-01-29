You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Next Steps with Falmouth Town Manager after Shut Down of Contaminated Baseball Field

LISTEN: Next Steps with Falmouth Town Manager after Shut Down of Contaminated Baseball Field

January 29, 2025

FALMOUTH – A study is expected next week on the John Neill Ballfield in Falmouth after closure due to contaminated soil.

During the installation of new light poles at the field, the town discovered the soil contained arsenic, lead and PCBs. Town Manager Mike Renshaw says they are undergoing testing for risk with consultant Arcadis.

“The state is aware. We’re working and partnering with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection at this stage to develop an action plan going forwards to remediate the fields and get the back to a playable condition,” said Renshaw. 

The area used to serve as a town landfill, which was believed shuttered in the 70s.

