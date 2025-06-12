You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / LISTEN: Point in Time homeless survey likely not the full picture, says Barnstable County

June 12, 2025

HYANNIS – Cape’s homeless population might look smaller on paper this year, but it’s likely not the full story, says local data experts.

The annual Point in Time survey reported 365 people experiencing homelessness, down from the previous year, but likely due to less shelters to survey at, says Homeless Management Information System manager Charise Madison.

“Less availability will naturally bring those numbers down because there’s only certain places that we’re allowed to count people for sheltered care. So that’s safe havens, emergency shelters and transitional housing,” says Madison. 

The county has received $2.2 million to help, including for supportive housing for those disabled, outreach programs, and resource events. 

