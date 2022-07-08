You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lobsterfest Gala Will Honor Outer Cape Healthcare Heroes

Lobsterfest Gala Will Honor Outer Cape Healthcare Heroes

July 8, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – Outer Cape Health Services has announced the return of its fundraising Lobsterfest Gala in Provincetown.

The tenth annual Lobsterfest event is entitled “Honoring Our Healthcare Heroes.” The event was last held in-person in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic

The benefit raises funds for OCHS, which operates not-for-profit community health centers in Provincetown, Wellfleet, and Harwich Port.

This year’s Lobsterfest will feature a cocktail reception, lobster clambake, live and silent auctions, and guest access to Pilgrim Monument’s new incline elevator.

Zan Aufderheide, a comedian and auctioneer, will emcee the event and serve as auctioneer.

Tickets for the benefit are now on sale. The cost is $220 per person and reserved tables of 10 are offered at $2,000.

The gala is being held on Saturday, August 20 on the lawn of the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum from 3:30pm to 7pm.

Head to OCHS’ website to learn more about the event.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

