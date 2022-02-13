Local Beekeeper Offers Insight on Cape Bee Population Drop

HYANNIS – A local beekeeper says one way to address the dwindling honeybee population on the Cape is for residents to change how they maintain their lawns and outdoor spaces.

Secretary of the Barnstable County Beekeepers Association Claire Desilets commented on the lack of foraging, or sources of nectar and pollen, for bees and other native pollinators in the area.

“What we need are folks to take out their green lawns, plant clover, or let the dandelions grow, or just plant a lot of perennials,” Desilets said.

The beekeeper said these measures are helpful but admitted that some non-native plants are also good sources of pollen.

Citing one survey, Desilets stated that the Cape’s losses in its honeybee population coincide with declines across the country, with annual national losses between 35 – 45%.

The Barnstable County Beekeepers Association is comprised of over 400 beekeeping families on the Cape. Desilets says the regional interest in keeping bees alive is important since the insects are critical to food sources.

“Literature says every third mouthful we take of food requires some form of pollination and honeybees are one of the top insects providing that source,” she said.

Although bees on the Cape face challenges of pesticide exposure, harsh weather, and not having enough nectar, Desilets said the biggest concern has been a parasitic mite called Varolla destructor, which lives off the fat of adult bees and multiplies off the larva of the brood.

For combating the mite, Desilets shared that beekeepers must be cautious in how they treat the problem since honey is a food product. She recommended using the proper dosage of safe, organic acids.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.