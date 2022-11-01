Local Businesses Support Potential Hyannis Bylaw Amendments

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District is supporting proposed bylaw amendments being considered by Barnstable to boost housing production and walkability in the village’s downtown.

The organization’s Executive Director Elizabeth Wurfbain said the area has already had success with a test run of a more walkable environment.

“We put our toe in the water with the barriers. Not having this be a drive-thru on the way somewhere else is a great way to look at a place. You want it to be a destination, not the interim speedway on the way east or west,” Wurfbain told CapeCod.com.

Wurfbain added the new bylaws would not only increase housing availability and boost commercial opportunities, but would also be more efficient for the community.

“It costs the taxpayers much less money to build up. Because it costs a lot when you sprawl and you have to put all those pipes out. To have all that infrastructure. Its smart growth to stay within the designated town centers,” Wurfbain.

The amendments would increase housing allowed per acre, as well as set new dimensional standards for developments, according to town officials.

Both Wurfbain and experts with Barnstable said that the changes could boost real estate value in the area, as well.

On Thursday, the Town Council will host a public hearing on the proposed bylaw changes.