Local Communities Receive Aid For Downtown Recovery

HYANNIS- The towns of Barnstable, Eastham, and Oak Bluffs are just a few of the 125 communities within the Commonwealth that will be receiving aid from the state to put towards revitalizing downtown spaces.

It’s part of an initiative to help the economy to continue reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Massachusetts Downtown Initiative, possible uses for this funding are branding, parking management, and wayfinding.

By creating new community spaces and bolstering existing ones, the state aims to provide a much-needed boost to the local economy.

The total combined amount being received by all 125 communities is $9.5 million.

Small businesses and residents alike are hoped to feel the benefits of this program.

The Partnerships for Recovery program has provided small businesses with over $600 million so far.

With the COVID-19 vaccination process well underway, the healing of the economy is the next step in fixing the damage done by the virus.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter