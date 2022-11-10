You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Educational Institutes Benefit from $150,000 to Boost Diversity Training

Local Educational Institutes Benefit from $150,000 to Boost Diversity Training

November 10, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Both Cape Cod Community College and Massachusetts Maritime Academy are benefiting from part of $150,000 through the CONNECT Consortium for diversity training.

The money comes from  the Massachusetts Higher Education Innovation Fund.

It will support professional development for faculty and student workers on issues related to social justice, equity and inclusion.

Other institutions benefiting include Bridgewater State University, Bristol Community College, and Massasoit Community College.

“As a consortium, CONNECT believes that improving policies, practices, pedagogy, resources and support for Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) will elevate and enhance students’ experiences, consequently improving our institutions and ultimately the communities throughout the Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod regions,” said CONNECT officials in their statement.

