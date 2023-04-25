Local Family and Child Services Receive Spotlight Wednesday

HYANNIS – The SAFE Child Community Resource Fair will provide an opportunity for local families to learn about support services in the region.

The event will run from noon to 4 pm on Wednesday, April 26.

Children’s Cove Community Engagement and Education Program Manager Jacob Stapledon said organizations at the fair include Independence House, Health Imperatives, Child and Family Services, and more.

“It’s really to bring those connections and networking opportunities to children and families across Cape Cod but also to each of us that are working in these serving and human services fields. Which are there to support children,” said Stapledon.

He added that each will be outlining their services, as well as protective factors for healthy and safe living.

“Some of these protective factors include parental resilience—having the skills and ability to cope and bounce back from challenges—strong social connections and concrete support in times of need. Knowledge and skills of parenting and child development,” said Stapledon.

Over 40 organizations total will be at the event taking place at the Cape and Islands Association of Realtors building on Mid-Tech Drive in West Yarmouth.