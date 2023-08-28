Local Family Donates $5 Million for New Surgical Suite at Falmouth Hospital

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Hospital recently received a $5 million charitable donation from real estate developer L. Ronald Capozzoli and his wife, Marcatherine, to fund the construction of a new surgical suite at the hospital.

Featuring top-notch technology and modern equipment, the new suite will bring the total number of operating rooms in the hospital up to seven using space from the previous intensive care unit, which is being replaced by the Salerno Intensive Care Unit in the fall.

In honor of the sizable donation, Falmouth Hospital will name the new surgical suite The Capazzoli Surgical Suite; a gesture to the family, which has had ties to the Falmouth area since 1948.

“I have been fortunate to be coming to our family’s home in Falmouth for 75 years and it is a very special place for Markay and me,” said Ron Capazzoli.

“We thought it was the right time to do something for our community that demonstrates our appreciation for the wonderful times our family has had and continues to have here,” he said.

Construction of the suite will commence following a planning period that will occur once the new intensive care wing has opened.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Mr. and Mrs. Capozzoli and others, who share in our vision and commitment to meet the growing needs of our patients,” said Michael Lauf, CEO of Cae Cod Healthcare.

“The Capozzoli Surgical Suite will be a place where high-level, quality care will be delivered for decades to come for our friends and neighbors who call the Upper Cape home and I thank the Capozzoli for their incredible philanthropic investment in Falmouth Hospital.”

