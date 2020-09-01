You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Fire, Police Departments Receive Aid from State

Local Fire, Police Departments Receive Aid from State

September 1, 2020

HYANNIS – The state has distributed grants to police and fire departments across Cape Cod to aid in their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly $10 million in grants from the federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program were given to over 100 public safety agencies across Massachusetts.

Grants ranging from $13,700 to $23,150 were distributed to the police and fire departments in Brewster, along with the Hyannis Fire Department and Truro Police Department.

