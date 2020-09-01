Local Fire, Police Departments Receive Aid from State

HYANNIS – The state has distributed grants to police and fire departments across Cape Cod to aid in their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly $10 million in grants from the federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program were given to over 100 public safety agencies across Massachusetts.

Grants ranging from $13,700 to $23,150 were distributed to the police and fire departments in Brewster, along with the Hyannis Fire Department and Truro Police Department.

To learn more, visit the administration’s website by clicking here.