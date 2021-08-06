Popular Singing Group Returns After COVID Off Year

HYANNIS – Local a cappella group Hyannis Sound recently resumed live performances after a year long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, founded in 1994, has maintained a steady presence on Cape Cod and the Islands even as they have experienced turnover among their members.

“It’s been great, we actually started back up in June,” said group business manager Colin Watts.

” We typically have a weekly concert series on the Cape, but our venues have adapted over the summer. We try to make our audience feel as safe as possible by requiring masks at our shows and doing outdoor shows as well. And it’s been a hit.”

Hyannis Sound performs a wide span of music, from 1940s classics to modern hits, country, rock and roll, musical theatre etc.

While stay at home advisories and COVID restrictions presented problems for the live act, Hyannis Sound found creative ways to thrive even amid forced shutdowns.

The group, whose members live under the same roof, took advantage of their extended time together by taking their talents online.

“Its really kind of spectacular what ended up happening. We started a virtual concert series last year. We asked for donations from folks, and made all our concerts and social media content free. And through that we garnered a bigger audience than we could have imagined. Its been quite a whirlwind of a year, going from not having any performances lined up, to being back and better than ever.”

Hyannis Sound saw a massive increase in exposure when one of their videos on TikTok, a popular social media app, received over 750,000 views.

One of their clips performing Alicia Keys “Fallin” was shown to Keys on Glamour Magazine’s “You Sang My Song” feature. A TikTok collaboration with Keys soon followed, and other performances saw the group receive shout outs from Pentatonix and Ben Platt from the musical “Pitch Perfect”.

“Before last year the group didn’t have a ton of online presence,” said Watts “so now to be able to combine this online presence from across the world with this Cape Cod family that we’ve gotten to know over 27 years has really been a unique and magical experience.”

Hyannis Sound is currently booking shows for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. For more information on the group click here.