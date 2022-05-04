Local Health Centers to Benefit from $1M in State Grants

HYANNIS – A number of local community health centers will benefit from over $1 million dollars in state funding from MassDevelopment.

$50,000 grants will benefit Community Health Center of Cape Cod to expand security and Island Health Care on Martha’s Vineyard to construct a dental center.

Outer cape health services in Provincetown will also receive a $50,000 grant for renovations including an expanded pharmacy.

“The Commonwealth is fortunate to be home to many first-rate community health centers that provide critical care to families and individuals,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary and chair of MassDevelopment’s board of directors Mike Kenealy.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is pleased to support these health centers that have proven themselves invaluable partners tin our collective efforts to combat COVID-19 and address social challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.”

In total, 22 community health centers will benefit from the grant program.