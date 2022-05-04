You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Health Centers to Benefit from $1M in State Grants

Local Health Centers to Benefit from $1M in State Grants

May 4, 2022

COURTESY OF OUTER CAPE HEALTH SERVICES

HYANNIS – A number of local community health centers will benefit from over $1 million dollars in state funding from MassDevelopment.

$50,000 grants will benefit Community Health Center of Cape Cod to expand security and Island Health Care on Martha’s Vineyard to construct a dental center.

Outer cape health services in Provincetown will also receive a $50,000 grant for renovations including an expanded pharmacy.

“The Commonwealth is fortunate to be home to many first-rate community health centers that provide critical care to families and individuals,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary and chair of MassDevelopment’s board of directors Mike Kenealy.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is pleased to support these health centers that have proven themselves invaluable partners tin our collective efforts to combat COVID-19 and address social challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.”

In total, 22 community health centers will benefit from the grant program. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 