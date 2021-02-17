Cape Cod Lawmakers Appeal To Baker For More Vaccine

HYANNIS – Several regional and local leaders have recently sent a letter to Governor Charlie Baker, urging him to expand the COVID-19 vaccination process in Cape Cod.

A concern among officials is the amount of doses of vaccine being sent to mass vaccination sites as opposed to more local sites.

For many Cape Cod residents, especially those in the Outer Cape, it is exceedingly difficult to make a vaccination appointment at an accessible location.

Officials said many without a form of private transportation readily available cannot reasonably hope to make it to one of the mass vaccination sites for an appointment.

With under 1,000 doses of vaccine coming to the Cape per week, getting the shot to those who are most vulnerable is turning into a longer and more difficult process than was initially expected.

In the letter sent to the governor, concerns about Cape Cod’s higher percentage of residents over 65 are addressed, along with a request to send more doses of vaccine to Barnstable County.

Among those signing the letter are State Senators Julian Cyr and Susan Moran, several state representatives, and many town councilors.

“We are uniquely vulnerable here, particularly if you’re in my neck of the woods in the Outer Cape. It’s a four-hour round-trip to Gillette Stadium, so that’s not a solution for our residents,” said Cyr.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter