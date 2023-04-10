Local Leaders Highlight Clean Energy and Housing Challenges

HYANNIS – Local towns are not using all of the tools in their toolbox when it comes to tackling affordable housing, according to Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes.

He said some towns have yet to take advantage of money for housing made available through legislation expanding tax on short-term rentals like AirBNB—a sector local leaders said has a big impact on year-round workforce housing.

“And there’s a number of other things too. Especially around zoning reforms that the towns can be doing to encourage smart growth in a way that preserves the environment and also creates housing and gives people here a foothold.”

He says highlighting what resources are available at the state and federal level for local issues has been an ongoing goal for him.

Recently, Fernandes hosted an open forum where he outlined how residents can get closer to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

“And we’re thinking about doing it across Cape Cod, because it’s gained a lot of interest. It’s just to inform regular people about the daily actions they can be taking and about the tons of money that’s out there that they should be taking advantage of,” said Fernandes.

As spring town meeting season begins, Fernandes urged residents to make their voices heard on issues, including initiatives addressing housing and clean water.