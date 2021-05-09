You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Man Builds Vacation Location for Children with Cancer

May 9, 2021

FALMOUTH – A local man is turning an old home into a vacation destination for children who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families.

The house was built in the 1800’s and needed a lot of work done, but Tim O’Connell managed to bring the community into this project hoped to bring relief for families dealing with the stresses that come with having a loved one get cancer.

Many contributed to the initial GoFundMe for the project, and local plumbers, electricians, and workers that could help with the project were also eager to volunteer their time.

“Even in this current environment where everybody’s so busy, we still have people dropping their priorities and coming over,” said O’Connell in a recent interview.

The organization, known as Tommy’s Place, is revamping the 11-bedroom home to provide free vacations to these families.

To get the full story on the Sunday Journal, listen here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

