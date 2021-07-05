Local Music Community Shows Resiliency in Face of Pandemic

HYANNIS – The local music community on Cape Cod is on its way towards recovery from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though bookings have been slow due to venues struggling from financial instability, many are optimistic about the future of music on the Cape.

“It feels like wherever’s going to come back is going to come back stronger than before. I think it’s just going to take a little bit of a harder push to get there,” said local musician and booking agent Jay Psaros in a recent Sunday Journal interview.

Many musicians have been able to use social media for livestreams and uploading their work, reaching a larger audience than they could’ve initially.

However, many miss the personal element that in-person performances provide.

Local musicians rely heavily on the support of the community, and a great way to support local music for free is sharing artists’ work online.

To hear more about the local music community and its resiliency throughout the pandemic, check out the Sunday Journal here.