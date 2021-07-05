You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Music Community Shows Resiliency in Face of Pandemic

Local Music Community Shows Resiliency in Face of Pandemic

July 5, 2021

HYANNIS – The local music community on Cape Cod is on its way towards recovery from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though bookings have been slow due to venues struggling from financial instability, many are optimistic about the future of music on the Cape.

“It feels like wherever’s going to come back is going to come back stronger than before. I think it’s just going to take a little bit of a harder push to get there,” said local musician and booking agent Jay Psaros in a recent Sunday Journal interview.

Many musicians have been able to use social media for livestreams and uploading their work, reaching a larger audience than they could’ve initially.

However, many miss the personal element that in-person performances provide.

Local musicians rely heavily on the support of the community, and a great way to support local music for free is sharing artists’ work online.

To hear more about the local music community and its resiliency throughout the pandemic, check out the Sunday Journal here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 