36 New Monkeypox Cases Confirmed by State

July 29, 2022

HYANNIS – 36 additional cases of monkeypox have been reported in the past week by Massachusetts health officials.

They added that the virus does not spread easily, only occurring through direct contact with body fluids and sores, as well as items contaminated by them.

The total number of cases in the state is 115 since the first Massachusetts case was announced on May 18. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there have been 4,639 cases.

No deaths have been reported due to the virus.

Vaccinatines are available for those who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria and are at the greatest risk of exposure.

Outer Cape Health Services in Provincetown is one of 13 providers across the state providing vaccine appointments.

The full list of vaccine providers can be found on mass.gov here.

