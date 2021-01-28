3rd Candidate Formally Announces Run for Boston Mayor

BOSTON (AP) — Another Boston city councilor has formally declared her candidacy for mayor.

Councilor At-Large Annissa Essaibi George will announce her campaign on Thursday outside East Boston High School alongside a small group of family and friends.

She becomes the third member of the board to declare, joining Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell in the race to replace Mayor Marty Walsh.

The 47-year-old Essaibi George, a former public school teacher, is the first to declare since President Joe Biden nominated Walsh to be his labor secretary.

Associated Press