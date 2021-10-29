500 State Workers Suspended, Left Jobs Due to Vaccine Order

BOSTON (AP) — More than 500 state workers have been suspended or left their jobs as a result of Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s office said Friday that some 360 employees are serving five- or 10-day suspensions for noncompliance and about 140 have left state government.

Eleven of those who have left were fired.

The workers disciplined represent about 1% of the 42,000 workers subject to the mandate.

Baker announced in August that executive branch workers will have to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or seek an exemption from the state or risk being fired.