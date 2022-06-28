AAA Reports Continued Slight Drop in Gas Prices

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is reporting that gas prices across the state and nationwide are continuing their slight dip, showing some relief may be on the way for consumers.

The price of gas in the commonwealth is down 7 cents from last week, for an average of $4.93 cents a gallon.

Nationwide, the average cost of a gallon of gas is $4.89 after two weeks of continued drops.

AAA officials said the decline is likely due to the price of crude oil falling recently.

“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs.

“The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”

State gas prices are currently $1.95 higher than the same time last year.