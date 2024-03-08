You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Abandoned Boats Cause Headaches For Cape And Islands Harbormasters

Abandoned Boats Cause Headaches For Cape And Islands Harbormasters

March 8, 2024

Photo of a Tartan sailboat, named “Lightfoot”, provided by Provincetown Harbormaster Don German.

PROVINCETOWN – Harbormasters in Provincetown and Nantucket have been dealing with an abandoned boat problem.

For nearly one full year, a Florida man identified as Cody Fenstermaker from Key West owned boats that were declared abandoned in Provincetown and Nantucket.

The harbormasters have tried to contact Fenstermaker with limited success, in order to have him get the boats out of the water.

Finally, Nantucket took matters into its own hands last month.

The Fenstermaker sailboat is still there in Provincetown. It had been docked in a private mooring, but after it was cut loose and wound up grounded on a Truro beach in October, Harbormaster Don German says it’s now tied to the wave attenuator near MacMillan Pier.

In his five years on the job, he says he hasn’t had to deal with anything like this. German says abandoned boats are normally something that can be quickly handled, but this case might take several more months.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police is reportedly investigating the matter on Nantucket, but has not gotten involved in P-town. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 