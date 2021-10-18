About 1,600 State Workers Miss Vaccine Deadline, Face Firing

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly 1,600 Massachusetts state employees had not proven they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or had sought a vaccine exemption by Sunday’s deadline.

The administration of Gov. Charlie Baker announced the numbers Monday.

The Republican governor said in August that a total of 44,000 executive branch workers and contractors would be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine or face suspension and ultimately the loss of their jobs.

The governor’s office said more than 95% of active employees in the executive branch have completed the required attestation form or applied for an exemption and are compliant the order.

