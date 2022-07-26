Advocates Gather in Support of Climate Bill

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts House and Senate passed a compromise climate action bill last week that supporters said would help the Commonwealth take big steps towards meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

In support of the bill, advocates of the legislation will gather at the State House Tuesday morning. Supporters in attendance will include Environment Massachusetts.

The bill would require owners of large buildings such as offices and universities to disclose yearly energy use, as well as require all cars sold in the state to be electric vehicles by 2035. The bill also adds more rebates for EV vehicles.

It also makes investments in offshore wind energy jobs—especially those that would benefit low-income and minority workers.

The supporters will gather at 11 am in front of the State House on Beacon Street.

The bill waits on Governor Charlie Baker, who has until July 31 to act.