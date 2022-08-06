Gottlieb Explains Reasons for Stepping Down from Mashpee Select Board

MASHPEE – Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod Andrew Gottlieb recently stepped down as Chair of the Mashpee select board, a decision he said he did not take lightly.

Gottlieb said that while he is proud of his time with the board, he felt someone else could better represent the needs of residents.

“Without a fresh perspective and a healthy energy associated with doing the work, I wasn’t necessarily doing the best possible work I could do on behalf of the people that elected me,” said Gottlieb in an interview with CapeCod.com.

“Nor was I finding the work as enjoyable as I have in the past and concluded that it might be a good time to step away and gather my thoughts a little bit. Give somebody with a fresh perspective an opportunity to do what is very important and meaningful work on behalf of the people of Mashpee.”

He said he will continue to serve the community in other ways, including on the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel for the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process, for which he was recently nominated by Speaker of the House Appointee and Vice Chair Pine duBois.

“I’m eagerly looking forward to having the opportunity to get involved in a hands on-way, ensuring that plant decommissioning gets done in an environmentally and economically responsible fashion,” said Gottlieb.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has previously expressed concern that the company responsible for the decommissioning process—Holtec International—could discharge 1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay.

Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said during the most recent meeting of the panel that state legislators have put forward a commission to study the wastewater’s potential impacts on local water resources, if discharged.