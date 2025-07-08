Annual fishing tournament to raise money for Cape Cod nonprofits held this week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Happening on Wednesday is the 9th annual Charter Cup Fishing Tournament at Baxter’s Fish ‘n Chips in Hyannis.

Since its inception in 2017, the tournament has helped raise over $2.2 million for various charitable organizations.

The 2025 charities will include Angel Flight NE, Barnstable Police K9 Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands, Cape Abilities, Cape Wellness Collaborative, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, Housing Assistance Corp, Joslin Diabetes Center, May Institute, Nantucket Boys & Girls Club, Special Olympics MA, Tommy’s Place, WellStrong, Yarmouth Police Foundation, and YMCA Cape Cod.

To support this cause, visit www.jaxtimer.com/chartercupfishingtournament.