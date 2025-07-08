You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Annual fishing tournament to raise money for Cape Cod nonprofits held this week

Annual fishing tournament to raise money for Cape Cod nonprofits held this week

July 8, 2025

9th Annual Charter Cup Fishing Tournament logo

HYANNIS – Happening on Wednesday is the 9th annual Charter Cup Fishing Tournament at Baxter’s Fish ‘n Chips in Hyannis.

Since its inception in 2017, the tournament has helped raise over $2.2 million for various charitable organizations. 

The 2025 charities will include Angel Flight NE, Barnstable Police K9 Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands, Cape Abilities, Cape Wellness Collaborative, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, Housing Assistance Corp, Joslin Diabetes Center, May Institute, Nantucket Boys & Girls Club, Special Olympics MA, Tommy’s Place, WellStrong, Yarmouth Police Foundation, and YMCA Cape Cod.  

To support this cause, visit www.jaxtimer.com/chartercupfishingtournament. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


